D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Parish
601 Silas Deane Hwy
Wethersfield, CT
Collette L. (Loranger) Petitpas


1938 - 2019
Collette L. (Loranger) Petitpas, 81, of Glastonbury passed away surrounded by her children on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born on July 16, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Rita (Legere) Loranger. Collette loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She loved the ocean. She was most content being at home with her cat, watching her soap operas and rooting for the Red Sox. Collette is survived by her daughter Laura Sardo of Wethersfield, her son John Sardo and wife Kelly of Glastonbury, her daughter Collette Giarratano and husband Antonino of Glastonbury, eight grandchildren Alexandra, Antonino, Johnny, Jordan, Jacob, Michael, Kevin and Sophia, and a sister-in-law, Judaline Loranger of Wethersfield as well as several nieces, nephews and her cousins who held a special place in her heart. Besides her parents, Collette was predeceased by her two brothers, Rene and Norman Loranger. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday (November 27th) at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (November 27th) at Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, following the calling hours. Burial will immediately follow in Village Cemetery, Old Wethersfield. To leave a message to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
