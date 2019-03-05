Collette (Lamadeleine) St. Pierre, 82, of Bristol, widow of Louis St. Pierre, died on Friday (March 1, 2019) at Ingraham Manor. Collette was born in Canada on September 26, 1936 and was one of six children of the late Delphis and Exilia (Abran) Lamadeleine. Raised in Canada, she came to Bristol in 1965, then moved to Avon in 2002 before returning to Bristol in 2017. She was employed at IMO-Gems Sensors in Plainville before retiring. She enjoyed embroidery, reading magazines, puzzles, and walking. She was a member of St. Ann Church, St. Francis de Sales Parish, Bristol where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. Collette is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Clement St. Pierre and Grace Romeo and Bruno and Rhonda St. Pierre, all of Bristol; a daughter France St. Pierre and her husband Gerry Laverdiere of Fort Myers, FL; two brothers: Raymond and Daniel Lamadeleine of Canada; two sisters: Lise Lamadeleine and Pierrette Dupuis of Canada; four grandchildren, Amy St. Pierre and her husband Drew Reed, Michelle, Kyle, and Kory St. Pierre; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law: Jill St. Pierre and a brother: Roland Lamadeleine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (March 7, 2019) at 11 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Thursday between 8:30 and 10:30 A.M. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Collette's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary