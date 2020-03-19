|
|
Colville Anthony Eastwood (also known as Carl) peacefully departed this life on Thursday March 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Home in West Hartford, CT. He was 100 years young at death. Born in Kingston, Jamaica on December 4, 1919, to his parents, the late Aubrey and Catherine (Keyes) Eastwood. Carl completed his formal education in Kingston, Jamaica. Upon his migration to United States in 1942, he worked in the agricultural field in three states. He was employed by the Packard Motors Car Company and Manchester Chrysler Plymouth as a Master Automotive Mechanic until his retirement in 1987. Carl loved boating, deep sea fishing and gardening. He was at peace when he was out on the water on his boat, fishing with his close friends and family. In his youth he participated in professional bicycle racing in Jamaica and won many championship awards cups. He also loved to do jigsaw puzzles and his passion was cultivating his organic garden. Every year for over 40 years he would faithfully start a new garden, sometimes working tirelessly to sunset. He was most generous as he shared the bounty of the garden with friends, neighbors and family. Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years Grace Eastwood and their children, Anthony Eastwood (Yvonne), Charlotte Eastwood-Perry (Ernest), Katherine Eastwood, Nanette Estemadera, Millicent Eastwood, and Paula Eastwood. He leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A host of many nieces, nephews and friends. Carl was predeceased by his siblings, Iris McKen, Cynthia James, Inez Hart, Millicent Eastwood, and Durrant Eastwood. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT at 1:00 pm. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020