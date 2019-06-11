Concetta (Marena) Borea, 89, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 62 years of the late Michele "Mike" Borea, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at The Atrium, Rocky Hill. Born in San Mango Sul Calore, province of Avellino, Italy on June 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Alphonso and Maria (Vozzella) Marena. Mike and Concetta grew up together in Italy and were childhood sweethearts who married and loved each other their entire lives. She was a fabulous cook who loved to entertain friends and family. She also liked dancing, walking and being outside. She and Mike enjoyed travelling and together with family they traveled all over the world. She loved her entire family and was always there for them, no matter what they needed. She was the most honest, hardworking, smartest person you could ever meet. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her sons and grandsons, who were her pride and joy. A loving mother, Concetta will be forever missed by her two sons, Morris Borea and Claudio Borea and his wife Deborah, all of Wethersfield. She will also be missed by her five adored grandsons, Michael Borea and wife Azure, Daniel Borea and wife Francesca, Christopher Borea, John Borea and Robert Borea. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Carney of West Hartford; two brothers, Mario Marena and Ellen Sacchetti of Hartford and Ted Marena and wife Fran of Vernon, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Special thanks to her caregivers, Teresa and Margaret for their tender loving care.Funeral service will leave Friday (June 14) at 9:15 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel. To share a memory of Concetta with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 11 to June 12, 2019