1/
Concetta C. Rodriguez
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Concetta C. Rodriguez, 65, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Dominick and Catherine (Lanore) Citera. Concetta was the loving and committed wife of Jose for 35 years. Her and Jose were an unstoppable team, always knowing what the other was thinking or feeling. It was not uncommon to find them laughing uncontrollably about something one of their grandchildren said or did. Their bond was incredibly selfless much like the life Concetta led to serve others with never an expectation of receiving anything in return. Her two grandchildren, Isabella and Luca, were the light of her life and immediately the centerpiece of her weekends, holidays, and beyond. It did not take long for her to leave a positive impression on someone she just met as you can listen to the many personal accounts individuals share about their experiences with Concetta. Her knack of knowing the right time to offer you your favorite dish or when to give you a hug and kiss because you were feeling down was simply unparalleled. Concetta's impact to those closest to her does not weaken in death, it is everlasting. Besides her husband, Jose, she is survived by her son Joseph Rodriguez of Bristol; daughter Tricia Csefai and her husband George of Newington; grandchildren Isabella and Luca Csefai of Newington and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Theresa DeStefano. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5 PM until 7PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Forestville/Bristol. Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate or the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Concetta's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Natasha (Examone)
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved