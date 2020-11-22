Concetta C. Rodriguez, 65, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Dominick and Catherine (Lanore) Citera. Concetta was the loving and committed wife of Jose for 35 years. Her and Jose were an unstoppable team, always knowing what the other was thinking or feeling. It was not uncommon to find them laughing uncontrollably about something one of their grandchildren said or did. Their bond was incredibly selfless much like the life Concetta led to serve others with never an expectation of receiving anything in return. Her two grandchildren, Isabella and Luca, were the light of her life and immediately the centerpiece of her weekends, holidays, and beyond. It did not take long for her to leave a positive impression on someone she just met as you can listen to the many personal accounts individuals share about their experiences with Concetta. Her knack of knowing the right time to offer you your favorite dish or when to give you a hug and kiss because you were feeling down was simply unparalleled. Concetta's impact to those closest to her does not weaken in death, it is everlasting. Besides her husband, Jose, she is survived by her son Joseph Rodriguez of Bristol; daughter Tricia Csefai and her husband George of Newington; grandchildren Isabella and Luca Csefai of Newington and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Theresa DeStefano. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5 PM until 7PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Forestville/Bristol. Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
