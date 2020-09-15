Dear a Barry and Family,

Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the passing of your beloved wife, mother, nonna, and sister. I fondly recall meeting Tina as little girls in the North End and then as classmates at Central School and MHS. My memories of Tina are as a person of joy, love and a beautiful smile. May Tina rest in eternal peace.

Janice Steadham D’Amico

Classmate