Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Concetta Ficara


1929 - 2019
Concetta Ficara Obituary
Concetta "Connie" (Mangiafico) Ficara, 89, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 12, surrounded by family and friends. Connie was born on November 23 1929 in Hartford: She was pre deceased by her husband of 60 years Joseph Ficara. Connie started her career as a hairdresser before joining United Tool and Die of West Hartford where she served as contract manager until her retirement. She was a leader in the Italian American community and served for 16 years as President of the Figlie di Canicattini Bagni Society. Connie and Joe did not have any children of their own but were parents to many nephews, nieces and godchildren. Connie truly touched a thousand lives. The daughter of Salvatore and Carmela ( Lombardo ) Mangiafico, Connie was predeceased by her brother Salvatore Mangiafico and is survived by her brother Paul Mangiafico, his wife Josephine and their children Mark and Michael. She is also survived by nephews Salvatore Mangiafico, Paul Pirrotta and his wife Jo-Ann, Salvatore Cugno and his wife Denise, niece Lina Borgia and her husband Roberto, many cousins, great-nephews, great-nieces and many close friends. Calling hours are Friday November 15, from 9 am to 11 am at Rose Hill Funeral Home, Rocky Hill with burial services to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Donations in Connie's memory may be made to the House of Bread, 1453 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120 or Church St. Eats, Christ Church Cathedral, 45 Church St., Hartford, CT 06103.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
