D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
10 Campfield Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
1924 - 2019
Concetta Giaconia Obituary
Concetta (Cessario) Giaconia, 95, of Rocky Hill and formerly Hartford, beloved wife for 32 years of the late Mario Giaconia, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in San Giovanni di Gerace, province of Reggio Calabria, Italy on February 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Immacolata (Galluzzo) Cessario. Concetta worked as a seamstress for many years. In Italy, she sewed for the families of her town as well as taught her craft to young students. After coming to the U.S. in the mid-1950's, she worked at Corracci and Sons, Greca Brothers, ultimately retiring from Maple Fashions in 1989. She was highly skilled in the art of crochet and had a large garden which she tended to with great care. More than anything, she was a loving mother and grandmother who will be forever missed by her devoted daughter, Maria "Mary" Levine and husband Jeffrey of Rocky Hill and her two adored grandchildren, Olivia and Andrew Levine. She is also survived by her brother, Giulio Cessario and wife Valentina of Rocky Hill, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Vincenzo Cessario and his wife Josephine, her sister, Maria G. Letteri and her husband Carmelo, and Gilda Saltarelli, who was like a sister to Concetta. The family would like to thank the staffs of both the first and second floor of Maple View Manor who treated Concetta with kindness, dignity and respect. Funeral services will begin on Monday (July 15) at 9 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Benedict, Bloomfield. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Concetta's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to St. Augustine Church. To share a memory of Concetta with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 13, 2019
