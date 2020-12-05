1/
Concetta (Connie) O'Toole
Concetta "Connie" O'Toole (Mangini), 85, of Newington passed peacefully surrounded with love and in the care of her family on November 23, 2020. She was the daughter of John and Rachel (Ricardo) Mangini of Hartford, and is survived by three daughters, Jayne Bascetta, of Newington, Lori Bartone of Wethersfield, Julie Gagnon and her husband, Philip Gagnon, of Cromwell; her grandchildren, Brittany Powers and her husband Matthew, David Bartone, Jr., Stephen Bartone, Nicholas Gagnon and Luke Gagnon; her great grandchildren, Connor and Emma Powers; her brothers, Michael Mangini and Richard "Billy" Mangini both of West Hartford; and predeceased by John Mangini, Jr. formerly of West Hartford. Connie was a compassionate, strong-willed, self-less and loving mother, nana, great grandmother, sister and friend. She devoted her life to her family. Her beautiful spirit and love for us will always remain in our hearts. We are comforted to know that she is resting in peace in heaven. A private memorial will be held. Condolences and reflections may be made at info@abbycremation.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or Wellspring Church in Kensington, CT.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2020.
