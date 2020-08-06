Concetta Simard

On August 2nd, 2020, Concetta (Previti) Simard, 81, passed away unexpectedly in Maine. She was born in Siracusa Sicily, and was a proud Sicilian immigrant who came over to build a better life for herself and her family. She joins her parents Vito and Carmela along with brothers, Tony, Vito and Sebby and her baby boy Salvatore Saverino. She is survived by the love of her life of 18 years, Edgar Simard; her sister, Vincenza Paterno; her sister-in-law, Arline Previti; her beloved children Linda (Jeff) Sutton, Victor, Salvatore, and Lucy (Michael) Katz along with step children Edgar II (Emile Pinera), Rose, Cameron (Stephanie) and Jared; her 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Concetta spent her life as the matron of her family raising her children and grandchildren providing food to all, seeped in her Sicilian roots. She will always be remembered for her impeccable fashion, her love for family, and her cheered spirit whenever she could spend time with those she cared for. Due to Covid there will be a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the CT Heart Association
and Alzheimer Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home.