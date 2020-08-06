1/1
Concetta Simard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 2nd, 2020, Concetta (Previti) Simard, 81, passed away unexpectedly in Maine. She was born in Siracusa Sicily, and was a proud Sicilian immigrant who came over to build a better life for herself and her family. She joins her parents Vito and Carmela along with brothers, Tony, Vito and Sebby and her baby boy Salvatore Saverino. She is survived by the love of her life of 18 years, Edgar Simard; her sister, Vincenza Paterno; her sister-in-law, Arline Previti; her beloved children Linda (Jeff) Sutton, Victor, Salvatore, and Lucy (Michael) Katz along with step children Edgar II (Emile Pinera), Rose, Cameron (Stephanie) and Jared; her 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Concetta spent her life as the matron of her family raising her children and grandchildren providing food to all, seeped in her Sicilian roots. She will always be remembered for her impeccable fashion, her love for family, and her cheered spirit whenever she could spend time with those she cared for. Due to Covid there will be a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the CT Heart Association and Alzheimer Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.lajoiefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved