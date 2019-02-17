Concettina J. Cavaliere, 91, of New Britain, beloved wife of the late Paul G. Cavaliere, Sr. Esq. died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Hartford to the late Eugene and Concetta (Giarratana) Cannarella. Tina was a longtime parishioner of St. Maurice Church (St. Katharine Drexel Parish) and was actively involved in many church activities including organizing the Senior Luncheons, hosting the St. Joseph Day Breakfast, and was a member of the Altar Decorating Committee and St. Maurice's Ladies Guild. She was a volunteer for the Abbey of Regina Laudis, assisting with their Christmas market for many years, and had a special relationship with many of the sisters. Tina is survived by her four children: Paul G. Cavaliere Jr. and wife Nancy, Robert S. Cavaliere and wife Susan, Joan M. Konopacki and husband Paul and Diane E. Cavaliere; her eight grandchildren: Paul G. Cavaliere III, Andrew J. Cavaliere, Maria R. Cavaliere, Dr. Kimberly R. Cavaliere, Christopher P. Cavaliere, Kristen E. Cavaliere, Elizabeth M. Konopacki and Timothy P. Konopacki; and her five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by her brother, Santo A. Cannarella.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, February 18 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. Her funeral service will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19 from Burritt Hill followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maurice Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary