Concettina Maria (Calvo) D'Elia, 68, of Windham CT, beloved wife of Gaetano D'Elia died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Concettina was born on July 6, 1951 in Priolo Sicily, daughter of the late Nicola and Maria (Lantiere) Calvo. She came to America at the age of two and grew up in Hartford, CT. Concettina was an amazing cook and her kitchen was always open to friends and family. She especially loved to have her family over for the traditional meal of the seven fishes for Christmas Eve. She enjoyed sharing family recipes that were passed down to her from her mother to her children, tending to her many vegetable and flower gardens, crocheting, and going for car rides. Her husband took her to places such as Enders Island in Stonington, CT, Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, CT and The Shrine of Lourdes (formerly known as Our Lady of Lourdes) in Litchfield, CT, to name a few. Concettina was a woman with a strong faith which was passed down to her children and grandchildren. She was a kind, caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, Nonna and friend to many and she will be dearly missed. Concettina leaves behind her husband of 34 years, Gaetano; daughter, Lucrezia Mooney and her husband Gregory of Columbia; son, Michael D'Elia and his wife Aidan of Canterbury; three grandchildren who were her world, Seth Mooney, Lydia Mooney and Gaetano (Tano) D'Elia. She also leaves her siblings, Lena Giuliano (Nick) and Joseph Calvo (Irene); many nieces and nephews, her family in Priolo, Siracusa Sicily, and her husband's entire family in Terlizzi, Bari Italy. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul Calvo and his wife Patricia Calvo and Anthony Calvo and his wife Carmela Calvo. A private graveside service will held at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.