Concetto "Tino" Miano, 79, of East Hartford, loving husband of 53 years of the late Michela "Lina" (Carrubba) Miano, peacefully entered into eternal life with his caring family by his side on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Solarino, province of Sicily, Italy on November 4, 1939, a son of the late Paolo and Maria (Calafiore) Miano, he had been a resident of the East Hartford/Hartford area for many years. Prior to his retirement, Tino was a Sales Manager at Balch of East Windsor for 25 years and also at New London Motors. A devout catholic, Tino was a communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. He enjoyed cars, Italian soccer, and listening to Italian music. Most of all, Tino was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his time spent with his entire family.Tino is survived by his two beloved daughters, Maria Beaudoin and her husband, Stephan, of East Hartford with whom he made his home, and Josephine Linderman of East Hartford; three special grandchildren, Christopher Beaudoin, Ashley Beaudoin, and Amanda Linderman; and two adored great-grandchildren, Christian Rivera and Jhene Fernandez. He also leaves a sister, Santina Giustiniano and her husband, Eugenio, of New Britain; a sister-in-law, Nellie Castello and her husband, Sam, in Australia; several nieces, nephews, former customers, and dear friends. In addition to his wife Lina, Tino was predeceased by a sister, Josephine Germano, and a son-in-law, Philip Linderman of East Hartford.Funeral service will be Friday (March 29, 2019) at 10 a.m. from the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, 1309 Stanley Street, New Britain. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Friday morning (March 29th) from 9 – 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Concetto's name may be made to the – CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019