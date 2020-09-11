Conchette "Connie" (Merola) Vendetta, 57, of South Windsor, formerly of Manchester, the wife of 36 years to Thomas Hall Vendetta passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Springfield, MA March 15, 1963 to the late Frances Scott Merola and Anthony Merola, Jr. She grew up in Manchester, graduating from Manchester High School '81, worked at Shady Glen, A&A Insurance Agency, Henry's Pizzeria, and Fleet Travel. In 2000, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis but that did not stop her from enjoying life. She loved traveling with family & friends to; Cape Cod, York Beach, Gay City State Park, most recently Jamaica and many other beach resort locations. Connie was a tremendous friend, always welcoming any and all guests, putting others first and especially loved to entertain and arrange trips for her numerous friend groups, who were considered family, including The Neighborhood and Marist group. She was an avid Miami Dolphins fan, an active golfer, and would spend evenings playing cards and games. The most important part of her life was her family, never missing her kids swim meets and always being present for special occasions and events. Her kids and four grandchildren were everything to her. She planned and organized events for all she loved including the annual Vendetta Christmas party which we all looked forward to. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Heather Lodge and her husband Joseph, and her grandchildren to whom she was "Nanny"; Joey, Cooper, Cali and Tommy Lodge, her son Steven Vendetta and his wife Alison. She is also survived by her brother Anthony Merola III of Manchester and five half siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday morning from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
.