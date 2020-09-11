Tom, Heather and Steven

I’m so very sorry to hear this sad news. Connie was so much fun. I enjoyed golfing with her at Ellington Ridge. She always made me feel welcome at your home. She sure was a great host. The one thing I am sure of is there is no one who loved her family as much as she did. She shined brightest around her family and grandchildren. She shared so many beautiful posts surrounded by her grandchildren . My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very difficult time. Love Laura Cirillo

Laura cirillo

Friend