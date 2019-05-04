Connie Averill Josephs, 58, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on June 4, 1960, she was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School. Connie worked in the hospitality industry, starting with Hilton and Marriott, and most recently had worked as a banquet coordinator at Hastings Hotel and Conference Center in Hartford. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and making crafts at her home. She leaves to mourn her passing a son, Sharoy Josephs of Bloomfield; four siblings, Delano Josephs of Wethersfield, Cecelia Pertillar, Florence Josephs, and Carl Josephs all of Hartford; five nieces and nephews, Tamika Josephs-Reyes and her husband Carmelo, Germaine Pertillar, Corey Pertillar, Desmond Josephs, and Carlissa Josephs and her husband Tyrone Timmons all of Hartford; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Roy C. and Flora Dell (Wortham) Josephs; her brother, Sylvester Josephs, and a nephew, James, "Jim Jim" Pertillar, who are anxiously awaiting their loved one's return. Her family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, 230 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 4, 2019