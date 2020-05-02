Connie D. Fendley, 65, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 28, 2020 with her family at her side. Connie was born on May 19, 1954 in Fayetteville, NC daughter of the late Ralph and Betty DeBruhl. She graduated from Seventy First High School Class of 1972. She worked for some years as an administrative assistant for engineering companies and finished a twenty-year career as a court monitor before retirement. She leaves behind her daughter Wendy Anziano, son-in-law Russell Anziano, and two loving granddaughters Avery and Alyssa of South Windsor, CT. She also leaves behind her brother Ralph DeBruhl Jr. She loved to crochet and had a special devotion to cats and her family. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later time, contingent upon lifting of social distancing constraints. Memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.