Constance "Connie" Power, 84, of Bristol, passed with dignity surrounded by the love of her family Wednesday evening September 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 63 years of John D. "Don" Power, Sr. who passed in August 2019. Connie was born in Bristol on September 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Omer and Exilda (Ferron) St. Onge and was a lifelong resident. Connie was a devoted wife and her family was her greatest joy. She and her late husband thoroughly enjoyed travel including open ended weekends at Lake George, road trips to Florida, and trying their luck at the casinos… her more than him! Connie was also a huge fan of her favorite Boston Red Sox. Connie leaves her children, sons John D. Power, Jr. and his wife Donna of Bristol, James S. Power and his wife Karen of Terryville, Patrick G. Power, Sr. and Michael Power both of Bristol and by his daughter, Lynn C. Norman and her husband Michael of Plainville; a sister Beverly Ronzello of Bristol; sister-in-law Terry St. Onge of Terryville; 8 grandchildren, Meghan Power, Melissa Power, Adam Power, Tyler Power and Patrick G. Power, Jr., Dylan Norman, Cassidy Norman and Nicholas Norman; 3 great grandchildren, Lily and Domenick Scarfo and Jackson Wood; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Connie was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Connie's family would like to thank the Hospice of Bristol Hospital and Ingraham Manor for their wonderful and dedicated care. Family and friends are invited to attend Connie's Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is honored to assist the family with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's memory may be made to: Hospice of Bristol Hospital, PO Box 977, Bristol CT 06011-0977. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Connie's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
.