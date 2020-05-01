Constance Doyle Ballard ("Connie"), 88 a resident of Seabury in Bloomfield, Connecticut, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Frank and Virginia Doyle. Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, James E. Ballard ("Jim"). She graduated in 1949 from the Packer Collegiate Institute, and was accepted at Smith College in Northampton, MA. She attended Smith for two years then left to marry Jim, then a First Lieutenant in the Army on May 3, 1951. Connie and Jim were remarkable movers and lived in eight states and twenty different towns before settling in the Hartford area. Connie had a brief career in real estate and served in a number of non-profits, most notably the Junior League, but her primary role was raising her three children. Her family and relationships were central in her joyous life, and she was a deeply involved and caring matriarch. She is survived by her son James, wife Donna and children Jeb, Josh and Griffin; son Bruce and his children with Alexandra Hixon Ballard, Zachary and Adelaide; and daughter Diane Elsner, husband Peter Elsner and children Peter James (PJ) and Kate. Connie was very involved in the Seabury community, serving on a number of committees and singing in the choir. She was also a voracious reader. She loved long walks on Seabury's grounds and gardens watching Connecticut's wildlife and foliage. When she wasn't reading Connie really loved watching classic movies. She will be sorely missed! In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the UConn Medical Center…https://www.foundation.uconn.edu/send-your-gift/. The UConn Foundation, Inc. Attn: Data Services 2390 Alumni Dr., Unit 3206 Storrs, CT 06269-3206



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store