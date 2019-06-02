Constance Claudon Check passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter, Susanne with her grandson Alex at her side on Sunday, May 19.She was the best mother; an awesome, proud Nana to Christopher and Alexander; and loving great-grandmother to Cameron and Max. Connie was able to tell her family that she loved them before slipping away. An opportunity that does not come often and we are grateful for that memory.Connie lived in Bethlehem, PA. most of her life and enjoyed reading, going to the opera, and cats. Later in life she took up running and ran in several races coming in first for her age group. She enjoyed summers in West Hartford and eventually relocated to be closer to her family. She will forever be in our hearts.Constance is survived by her daughter Susanne Yeakel and husband Glenn of West Hartford, Grandsons Alexander Jon Yeakel of West Hartford and Christopher Sterling Yeakel and wife Mary Catherine, Great-grandchildren, Cameron Grace and Maximus Sterling Yeakel all of Salem, Virginia.Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 5pm-9pm at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford CT. A private burial will be in Bethlehem at a later date.Susanne and Alex extend their gratitude for the loving care of Connie by their Hartford Hospital colleagues in the Emergency Room, on CB4, Inpatient Rehab, CB2, Palliative Care and Hospice Team. Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary