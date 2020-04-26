|
|
Constance Randazzo D'Amato cherished Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-great-grandmother, passed peacefully on April 23, 2020. Born in Hartford to Corrado Randazzo and Rosina (Farina) Randazzo on May 4, 1921, Mom was christened Concetta but known throughout her life and career as Constance (Connie). She is the beloved widow of Edward C. D'Amato, Sr. whom she now has rejoined. Connie had been a life-long resident of Hartford and a recent resident of South Windsor. She was a 1939 graduate of Bulkeley High School. Most of her career was in Human Resource at The Travelers Insurance Company from which she retired the first time in 1991. She returned to The Travelers after the passing of her husband Ed working temporary assignments and retired for the second time in 2012. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, outgoing personality, impeccable style and grace. She was active in several social organizations including The Travelers Girls and Women's clubs, along with being an executive member and president of The Italian American Junior Women's League and Boys' Town of America. She was one of the charter member of the South End Senior Wellness Center and served as secretary well into her 90's. Connie was very athletic and enjoyed tennis, bowling and golf. Her father taught her to play golf at the age of 10 and it was a passion throughout her and Ed's life. Competitive by nature, Mom was distressed when younger players outshot her, as she played until age 92. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind to mourn her passing, her daughter, Susan and husband Italo (Gino) Marino of South Windsor; son, Edward of Blairsville, GA; sister, Anne E. Randazzo of South Windsor; Granddaughter, Lisa D'Amato Kemp of New Port Richey, FL; Grandson, Jeff D'Amato and wife Tamara of Hendersonville, NC; her extended family, Cori & Dave DiMaggio of Old Lyme along with eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. In addition to her beloved husband Ed, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Helene Walker D'Amato and her granddaughter's husband, Kyle Kemp. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, burial will be private. A Mass and Celebration of her life will take place at a future date when it is safe for all to travel. Funeral services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT 06109. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to either the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the National Foundation for Cancer Research, 5515 Security Ln., Suite 1105, Rockville, MD 20852. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020