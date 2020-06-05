She was a wonderful sister. We will miss her very much but take comfort in knowing she is in a better place and at peace.
Rip Connie
Constance (Connie) Ann D'Elia, 86, of Hartford (formerly Wethersfield, CT and Holyoke MA), entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Barrett) D'Elia. In 1952, Connie joined the Order of Sisters of Notre Dame DN. For 17 years she was a nun and elementary school teacher in the CT and MA area. In 1969 she left the Order to pursue her passion to teach. She became a professor at Holyoke Community College, specializing in Childhood Development. She established the college's Childhood Early Development program, becoming the department head until her retirement in 1994. Connie was a member of the Massachusetts Teacher's Association and the National Association for the Education of Young Children. A faithful communicant of Church of the Incarnation, Wethersfield, CT, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She resided at Avery Heights in Hartford, CT where she was active in many social and community events. She is survived by her brothers and their spouses, her twin, Carmen (Buddy) and Filomena D'Elia of Scottsdale AZ, Joseph and Joyce D'Elia of Wethersfield CT, and Robert D'Elia and Karen Kazman of Vallejo, CA. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Joan D'Elia. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Connie loved being an aunt and she was very involved with all of her nieces and nephews. Connie took her role as the "oldest twin" seriously. She often told Buddy that since "…she was born first it was her job to take care of him". The family would also like to thank the staff at Hartford Hospital Hospice Unit who took care of Connie with compassion and dignity. A private graveside service was held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Funeral Services were entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Connie's memory can be made to the Holyoke Community College Foundation, 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.