Home

POWERED BY

Constance (Gagnon) Geidel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance (Gagnon) Geidel Obituary
Constance Germaine Monica (Gagnon) Geidel, 86, of Wethersfield, widow of John Anthony Geidel, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 8, 1933, she was the daughter of late Herve R. and Antoinette (Dufresne) Gagnon. A woman of great strength, faith, and independence, she led a simple life that was centered around her family and was a devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Remembered for her generosity, she is now at peace and home with the Lord. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews, to whom she was greatly devoted as they were to her in return. She is predeceased by her brothers, Gerald Gagnon and Real Gagnon, and her sister, Theresa (Gagnon) Lebel. In lieu of flowers, Connie may be remembered with contributions to the , 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Connie's life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville. Committal services will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -