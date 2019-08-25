Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Burlington Center Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Neuhausser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Neuhausser


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Neuhausser Obituary
Constance Ula Neuhausser of Burlington, beloved wife of the late Karl Herrmann Neuhausser, died peacefully on August 20th 2019. She was born on December 17, 1931, one of six daughters of Charles Clifford Lyon and Myra (Bostwick) Lyon. Connie was a life-long resident of Burlington where she raised her four sons. Connie loved her home and the quiet surroundings of nature. She especially loved watching the humming birds and the many varieties of birds visit her feeders. Connie is survived by her sons, Ross Neuhausser of Charlestown NH, Karl Neuhausser and his wife Joanne, Ron Neuhausser, Roger Neuhausser and his wife Kathleen all from Burlington. Her beloved grandchildren, Roger and David Neuhausser, Kaylee and her husband Jake St Pierre, Holly and Heidi Neuhausser, Karlie and Valerie Neuhausser, many nieces and nephews, two great grandchildren, Jameson and Walker St Pierre and a sister, Beth Lang of Torrington. She was predeceased by four sisters, Jane Hart, Ann Lindstedt, Dorothy Hulten and Frances Reeve. The family would like to thank Companions and Homemakers, Countryside Manor of Bristol, and Athena Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Connie. A graveside service will be held on September 28th at Burlington Center Cemetery at 11:00. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now