Constance Scata
Constance "Connie" Scata, 65, of Bloomfield, passed away June 3, 2020. Connie was born in Hartford, August 28, 1954 to the late Nunzio and Marilynne (Peatie) Scata. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Nicholas N. "Nicky" Scata. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Timothy 1116 N. Main St. West Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Molloy Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of St. Timothy
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
