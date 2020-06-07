Constance "Connie" Scata, 65, of Bloomfield, passed away June 3, 2020. Connie was born in Hartford, August 28, 1954 to the late Nunzio and Marilynne (Peatie) Scata. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Nicholas N. "Nicky" Scata. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Timothy 1116 N. Main St. West Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Molloy Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store