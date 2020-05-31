Constantine George (Gus) Christy, age 92, of West Hartford, CT passed away on May 26, 2020. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Theresa Christy, grandson Robert Levine and his wife Diana Krevor, and his special two great-grandchildren Daniella and Nathan Levine. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Christy and his children Diane Christy and Steven Christy. Constantine was born May 29, 1927 in Everett, MA. He was educated in the Everett School System, graduating high school and immediately entering the US Navy, serving as Seaman First Cass. After his honorable discharge he attended the State Teachers College at Fitchburg, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He continued his education at the University of Connecticut, receiving a Master of Arts in 1956. He taught 6th grade for 30 years at Whiting Lane School and was beloved and honored by many students and parents who recognized and appreciated his skill and dedication to his vocation. Gus Christy embodied the spirit of "no child left behind" long before those words became part of our vernacular. After retiring from teaching Gus, a talented draftsman who spent summers working at a building engineering firm, started working full time for Bemis Associates, LLC, and continued working there until he retired in his late seventies to stay home and care for his infirm wife. Gus had a beautiful singing voice and was a joyful participant in many Gilbert and Sullivan productions as a young man. He was a choir member at the Boston Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and in 1947 he met a fellow choir member, Catherine Salemis, and the two were married one year later. They were blessed to have many years of married life and celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary together on Dec. 26, 2018. Following their wedding, they lived in Fitchburg, MA for three years and in 1951 moved to West Hartford, CT where they became the proud parents of their two wonderful children Diane and Steven. In the years since, Gus has been an involved member of the West Hartford community and most notably an honored parishioner of St. George Greek Orthodox Church where he taught religious classes, was Recording Secretary of the Nathan Hale Order of Ahepa, was named Father of the Year in 2003, and was a proud member of the St. George Seniors. Gus has and always will be known as a gentleman – he was a friend who was always there for anyone who needed him. He was a loyal, loving, and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The family would like to especially thank the wonderful caregivers at The Holiday Retirement Community in West Hartford, the loving members of St. George's and the gracious Whiting Lane neighbors who were so caring to their friend in his last years. We appreciate your devotion to Gus. God bless you all. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For anyone who would like to donate in memory of Gus the family suggests considering St. George's Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114 or the Steven Christy Memorial Scholarship, IASCNAPA, c/o Coretta Jenerette, 1601 Greene St., Columbia, SC 29208. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.