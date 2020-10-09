Cora Honigberg Altschuler, 82 years of age, of West Hartford, CT died Thursday October 8, 2020. Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Olga Honigberg. She passed away peacefully at home with her family after a courageous four-plus year battle with pancreatic cancer. A fun-loving extrovert with seemingly endless energy, Cora loved the beach, the arts, travel, ice cream, her Jewish faith, and most of all, her grandchildren. Whether at her home of 50 years in West Hartford, her winter home in Longboat Key, Florida, or her many travels around the globe, Cora lived life to its fullest. Cora moved with her family to Hartford in 1946, graduated from Weaver High in 1960 and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in psychology at Simmons College (now University) four years later. In 1972 she earned a master's degree in education from Central Connecticut State University. The first Jewish teacher in Simsbury, Cora became an active member of the West Hartford Jewish community. A long-time member of the Emanuel Synagogue, Cora headed the Adult Education Committee and was honored as a Life Trustee. She was also member of the synagogue's first Adult Bat Mitzvah class – affording adult women an opportunity to celebrate in a way that was often not available to them as children. A career educator, Cora was an early participant in Hartford's Project Concern for minority children working in both Simsbury and Hartford. She also taught for 13 years at Bloomfield High and established a program for academically and artistically gifted students. Cora was a member of the first class at Leadership Greater Hartford and remained active in that organization. A few years ago, she participated in their Third Age Initiative with a project focusing on the arts. She also served as head of the Education committee at the Mark Twain Memorial. For 52 years, Cora and Mike lived in their West Hartford home, which Cora tended inside and out tirelessly. While she loved her beloved West Hartford, Cora and her husband Michael of 52 years were always on the go, visiting every continent except Antarctica, many of them several times. Among her more recent travels, she visited Israel with her extended to family to celebrate her granddaughter's Bat Mitzvah and celebrated Lynne's 50th birthday in Hawaii. During winters in Florida, if she wasn't on the beach or eating ice cream, she was likely in nearby Sarasota, attending symphony, ballet, opera, and live theatre, or hosting or attending a social gathering with her many friends. In her spare time she also loved reading and was once a member of four book clubs simultaneously. In more recent years, she played bridge and canasta frequently, and also participated in a Bible class. She leaves her husband, Michael C. Altschuler; her daughters Lynne Altschuler of Newington and Debra Altschuler and her husband Eric Hausman of Minneapolis; and her two loving grandchildren, Emma and Joshua Hausman. She was predeceased by her brother Dr. Irwin Honigberg but is survived by her loving sister-in-law Emily Honigberg of Athens, GA and four beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020 with Rabbi David J. Small officiating at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Altschuler Endowment at the Emanuel Synagogue or The Ron Foley Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Cora, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com
. The family will be observing shiva with the Emanuel Synagogue evening minyan Monday October 12 through Wednesday October 14 at 6:00 p.m. at http://www.emanuelsynagogue.org
.