Cord J. Campbell of Bath, NY received his wings on June 2, 2019 at the age of 58. Cord was a lifelong resident of Hartford, CT. Born, April 4, 1961, Cord was predeceased by his father Raymond Long. Cord is survived by and leaves cherished memories for his mother, Shirley Bynum of Hartford, his wife of 32 years Amneris (Nellie Diaz) Campbell of East Hartford, three daughters, Ashli and Coree Campbell of East Hartford and Michelle Rivera of New York; a predeceased grandmother Louise Chin; a predeceased brother Mark Campbell, his brothers Yusef and Shanda Salaam, CT, Calvin and Shirley Campbell, CA, Sean and Tonie Campbell, FL, Quan and Annie Campbell, CA, and Marcus Bynum, NC; sisters Yolande Byrd, PA, Fernalese Bynum-Cummings, NC. Cord leaves behind the cherished love of his life, granddaughter, Isabella Velez of East Hartford. He also leaves a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Cord was an Army veteran, Chef, and mostly known as a sharp businessman. A Graveside service with military honors will be held, TODAY at 2 pm at Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. There will be no calling hours. For directions and condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





