Howard, Corinda D. (Hatten) 65, of Springfield MA and formerly Windsor CT. passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Claude J. Hatten Sr. and Zelma T. (Perkins) Hatten. Corinda graduated from E. Windsor High School. Throughout her work career, she held various jobs as a medical coder, machinist and customer service rep. She had a bubbly personality and was strong willed; loved and cared for her family and friends. She was especially proud of her sons and grandbabies, who were the source of her strength and joy. Corinda was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lancaster, PA. She had strong faith and loved the Lord. Corinda leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Charles Howard, two sons, Elson (Crystal) Harrigan and Anthony (Kyona) Harrigan, brothers, Nathaniel, Claude Jr., Marvin (Sheryl), sisters, Ivy Hatten, Pamela (Ranson) Spence, and Claudette (Dee) Hatten, grandchildren, Tanejah, Elson Jr. (Ej), Anthony Jr. (Aj), Bryson, Zachary, Kyon, Jada, Reagan and Jadyn, aunts, June Jones and Doris Artist, uncles, Forrest Hatten and Alton Hatten Sr., and a host of family (Hatten, Harrigan, Howard, and Forbes) and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Claude J. Hatten Sr. and Zelma (Perkins) Hatten and brother, Ivan Hatten. A memorial service will be held on Monday August 24, 2020, 1:00 PM. All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT. 06074



