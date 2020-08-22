1/1
Corinda D. Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard, Corinda D. (Hatten) 65, of Springfield MA and formerly Windsor CT. passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Claude J. Hatten Sr. and Zelma T. (Perkins) Hatten. Corinda graduated from E. Windsor High School. Throughout her work career, she held various jobs as a medical coder, machinist and customer service rep. She had a bubbly personality and was strong willed; loved and cared for her family and friends. She was especially proud of her sons and grandbabies, who were the source of her strength and joy. Corinda was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lancaster, PA. She had strong faith and loved the Lord. Corinda leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Charles Howard, two sons, Elson (Crystal) Harrigan and Anthony (Kyona) Harrigan, brothers, Nathaniel, Claude Jr., Marvin (Sheryl), sisters, Ivy Hatten, Pamela (Ranson) Spence, and Claudette (Dee) Hatten, grandchildren, Tanejah, Elson Jr. (Ej), Anthony Jr. (Aj), Bryson, Zachary, Kyon, Jada, Reagan and Jadyn, aunts, June Jones and Doris Artist, uncles, Forrest Hatten and Alton Hatten Sr., and a host of family (Hatten, Harrigan, Howard, and Forbes) and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Claude J. Hatten Sr. and Zelma (Perkins) Hatten and brother, Ivan Hatten. A memorial service will be held on Monday August 24, 2020, 1:00 PM. All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT. 06074

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved