All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
Corleta Loleta Jarvis


1941 - 2019
Corleta Loleta Jarvis Obituary
Corleta Loleta Jarvis, 77, passed away peacefully at Avery Heights Nursing Care facility in Hartford, CT on Monday September 2, 2019. Born in Bridgetown, Barbados on October 12, 1941, Corleta worked as a CNA @ Greenwood Nursing Home in Hartford for 35 years. Corleta is survived by her Daughter Tonya N. Wilson, Grandson Daiquan L. World & 2 sisters Carmen & Golda along with a host of other family & friends. Memorial service to be held Friday, September 13, 6 pm at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd, South Windsor, CT 06074.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
