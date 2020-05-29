Cornelia Swain, 82, of Hartford CT died peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020. She was born March 8, 1938 in Selma Alabama to the late Hattie Mae and Cornelius Smith. She is survived by her grandchildren whom she raised Larry Dailey Jr, Chassidy(Antwaine)Tinsley, Alexis Dailey, Rolychia McCall, Brianna Dailey, Kelis Hite. Also LaShaiena (Carl) Johnson of Selma AL, Mercedes and Seville McClendon and Malik Swain all of CT. She also leaves two children Loretta Berenz and Jeffrey Swain. Her surviving siblings Ida Martiner, Lorraine Stevens, Rossana Moore, Beatrice Hite, Margaret Petterson and Fred Smith. A host of great grands, nieces, nephews and a church family that will miss her tremendously. She was predeceased by her husband Leroy Swain, her son Keith and grandson JaVangh Swain. She was an active member of Christ Church of Deliverance, Hartford CT over 40 years. She was always eager to greet visitors at the door and make them feel welcome. She retired from Travelers Insurance after 30 years of service then spent 10 years as a CNA for ST Francis-Masonic Care. A memorial will be held at a later time. For online Condolences please visit Allfaithmemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.