Corrado GUERRIERI
1946 - 2020
Corrado Guerrieri, 74, of Hartford, beloved husband for 46 years of the late Josephine (Matarazzo) Guerrieri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at MapleView Health & Rehabilitation. Born on February 19, 1946 in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, Italy, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Concetta (Vella) Guerrieri. Corrado was the founder of Guerrieri Masonry, Inc. established 1987. Unlike many individuals, he enjoyed going to work because it gave him the opportunity to work alongside his son, Santo. When he wasn't working, he spent time with his friends at the Italian Club in Hartford. When the World Cup matches were being played, he would not miss a game and would be cheering on Italy. Corrado and Josephine always looked forward to spending holidays at Santo's home with Laurie and her family. Papa loved bringing his favorite Italian cookies for everyone to enjoy. He was always caught sneaking food under the table for his four legged pal, Cody. Papa will be forever missed by his beloved sons, Santo Guerrieri and his fiancé Laurie and Salvatore Guerrieri. He also leaves his sister, Maria Scata; sisters-in-law, Michela Formica and Rosalba Blaszyk and her husband Charles, brother-in-law Antonio Gallo as well as several dear nieces and nephews, along with many extended family members. In addition to his wife and parents, Corrado was predeceased by his sister Nella Gallo and brother Giuseppe Guerrieri. Corrado's family would like to thank the staff of MapleView Health & Rehabilitation for the kindness, care and compassion shown to him during the time he spent there. Also a special thanks to Lora and Lew for giving Corrado and Josephine the opportunity to spend precious time together for the last few months. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday (August 26th) at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd, Wethersfield. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday (August 27th) at Cedar Hill Cemetery 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford. If you would like to attend, please meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday to process to the gravesite. Donations in Corrado's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To share a memory of Corrado with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
AUG
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
