Craig Alan Fleming, 71, of Farmington, Connecticut passed away peacefully alongside of family Tuesday, June 25th at Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital. Son of previously deceased C. Parker Fleming and Eleanor Partiss Fleming, he is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Patricia Yeske Fleming, son Eric Alan Fleming of Concord, New Hampshire, and daughter Ashley Fleming Laufenberg and her husband Peter Laufenberg of Thornton, New Hampshire and beloved granddaughters Bailey Peace Fleming, Parker Rose Fleming, Everly Katherine Fleming, and Genevieve Marie Laufenberg and Anna Lily Laufenberg, respectively. He is also survived by his brother David P. Fleming of Nipomo, California and his wife Kuki, and previously deceased wife Elizabeth "Betty" Fleming and brother Wayne P. Fleming, both of Eastham, Massachusetts. He's survived by his sister-in-law Marcia White, of Alstead, New Hampshire. Craig is also survived by additional family including several nieces and nephews: Jorie, David "Boo", Sean, Todd, Christopher, Susan, and Mark along with their children. He leaves behind his beloved schnoodle Snickers. Craig began his career in retail and rose to vice president of branch stores for Sage-Allen and Company where he met his wife. Following that, he worked in sales at Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) before establishing Fleming's Lawn Care. For the past 25 years, Craig served in several capacities at Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterbury, Connecticut including crematory operator and superintendent. He earned a rare distinction as master crematory operator and served multiple terms as president of the Connecticut Cemetery Association. Craig has been a longtime member of the Farmington Exchange Club including serving as president and participating on committees including the "Give-A-Kid-A-Flag To Wave" campaign at many Memorial Day parades and fundraising efforts to prevent child abuse. He also served as Connecticut District Exchange Club president. Earlier in life Craig enjoyed brotherhood and service within the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years. He was initiated as a Mason in 1973 and was a member of the Evening Star Lodge in Unionville, Conn. Craig served on the boards of Riverside Cemetery and the Farmington Foundation - an initiative to provide scholarships to local students. He also played the snare drum alongside several family members in the Mattatuck Drum Band in Waterbury, Conn. In addition to his service to the community, Craig enjoyed escapism and camaraderie as an avid freshwater fisherman - sharing years of good memories with close friends Frank A. Cadwell III "Bunky", Jack Matava, Lee Mahannah, Zeke Marrocco, Tommy Leone, and the Coates family in Colchester, Vermont. He also found great joy in spending time on Cape Cod with family. Craig attended preparatory school at Wilbraham & Monson Academy and later went on to Bryant College (University) prior to transferring to Nichols College where he earned a degree in business administration. Family and friends may gather at the Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A funeral service in celebration of Craig's life will be held at the First Church of Christ, Congregational 75 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032 on Monday at 10:00 a.m. followed by committal services at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington and a reception at the Amistad Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please consider making a contribution in Craig's honor toward lifesaving equipment to the Farmington Fire Department, 76 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032 or to the Farmington Exchange Club, PO Box 452 Farmington, CT 06034-0452. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit Craig's tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019