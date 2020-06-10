Craig was a colleague of mine, and I liked him the instant we met. We were lining up for the Goodwin graduation, both of us toasty hot in our academic regalia. From there we collaboated on a few projects, and I always knew I could count on him to be practical, insightful, and follow through on his end of the responsibilities. I had no idea at the time that we were born only two days apart in the same year! I'm deeply saddened that his life was cut tragically short. My heartfelt sympathy is sent to his family and friends, as well as all of his colleagues at Goodwin University. He was a very special person, and we will miss him dearly.

Sharon Koch

Coworker