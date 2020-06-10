SEYMOUR: Craig Drezek, age 49, beloved husband and cherished father of five children, entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a courageous battle with Covid-19. He was the devoted husband of Jamie-Lyn Holly Drezek. Craig was born in New Haven on Feb. 5, 1971, son of Patricia Ricca Drezek of New Haven and the late Roger J. Drezek. He graduated Maloney High School in Meriden in 1989 where he earned All-State honors in basketball. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Post University where he continued his basketball career leading the nation in free throw percentage, graduating in 1993 as the all-time leading scorer and being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002. He earned his Master's Degree and Administrative Certification in Education from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and his 6th Year in Executive Leadership from UCONN. After graduating Post University, Craig was hired as the Team Accountant for the NBA New York Knicks, a true dream job for Craig. But his passion for bettering the lives of children led him to change his career path as he pursued his calling in education at Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury. Craig's talents were immediately evident as not long after joining after Sacred Heart, he began his illustrative administrative career being promoted to Principal and soon thereafter President of Sacred Heart High School. From there, Craig moved on to begin his career in public education first as Principal of Derby High School and subsequently Wamogo Regional High School. Soon promoted to Superintendent of Region 6 at the age of 30, Craig's impact on the students of Connecticut continued to grow as he embarked on the role of Executive Director of Highville Charter School in New Haven. His success and accomplishments at Highville led him in September 2018, to the opportunity to join Goodwin University as Superintendent of Goodwin University Magnet Schools and Dean of Early College Programs and Educational Partnerships. It was the perfect next step for Craig to expand his talents to the next level and continue to develop programs and reach a new dynamic of students, families, and communities. Craig was an innovator, always looking for ways to find new learning pathways for the youngest members of the Goodwin campus to the oldest. Craig had a larger-than-life presence which was offset by his true commitment to creating new educational opportunities for students - especially those operating at a disadvantage. He was endlessly resourceful, disarmingly down to earth, and embodied all that is right about a true educator. It is impossible to accurately convey the incredible impact Craig has made on not only the Connecticut education system, but the lives of the students, families, and communities that he worked with along the way. The only thing second to Craig's career was his family. Craig fiercely loved his wife and children. Everything he did, he did with his family on his mind and in his heart. Having met his wife Jamie in college and immediately bonding over their love of basketball-it was a match made in heaven. As their family grew with each child, it was evident what an amazing and dedicated father Craig was becoming. Every minute of every day, his family always knew they were loved immensely and they were his first priority always. He worked so hard to arrange his schedule to ensure he would be there to support his children at every event as he was their number one fan in everything they did. And for those lucky to be called his friend, you had a friend for life who always had your back. He truly was one of a kind in every aspect of his life. A man with a heart of gold, truly unforgettable, who will be beyond sorely missed by all. Craig has left an indelible imprint on the lives of all that he has met. Besides his wife Jamie, he will be lovingly remembered and missed by his only son, Caden Drezek, and adoring daughters, Alexandra, Sydnie, Kiley and Colbie Drezek all of Seymour. He will also be greatly missed by his brother, Christopher Drezek (Alisa) of S. Windsor, father-in-law, Paul Holly of Oxford, in-laws, Jessica and Michael Flanagan of N. Andover, MA, nieces, Olivia and Samantha Drezek and Ella and Brenna Flanagan and endless friends and numerous colleagues. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Sharon Bryce Holly who adored him and his favorite uncle, Leon Drezek. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic restrictions, his visitation on Thursday, June 11th and Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia at 9:30 am on Friday, June 12th will be limited to family and close friends. All are invited to attend the interment services in Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour following mass on Friday, June 12th at 10:45 am. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Craig's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Craig Drezek Memorial Fund to help support his children at https://fundly.com/craig-drezek-children-education-and-memorial-fund.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.