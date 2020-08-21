1/1
Craig R. Newbury
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Obituary for Craig R. Newbury Craig Russell Newbury, 63, of Cape Coral passed away at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral on August 16, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1956 in Manchester, CT. He is predeceased by his parents Carlton (Jim) E. Newbury and his mother Claire P. Newbury. Craig attended South Windsor High School. He is survived by his siblings James (Judith) Newbury, Randall (Debra) Newbury, Diane (Budd) Jefferson. His children Scott (Michelle) Newbury, Christopher (Ann Marie) Newbury, Zachary Newbury and Matthew (Elizabeth) Newbury. Eight grandchildren Katie, Taylor, Emily, Abigail,Logan, Bailey, Riley and Leo. He had many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, family and friends. Memorial Service: AUG 22. 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EST) Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. 2325 E. Mall Dr Fort Myers, FL, 33901

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
2325 E Mall Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 274-0088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved