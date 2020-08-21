Obituary for Craig R. Newbury Craig Russell Newbury, 63, of Cape Coral passed away at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral on August 16, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1956 in Manchester, CT. He is predeceased by his parents Carlton (Jim) E. Newbury and his mother Claire P. Newbury. Craig attended South Windsor High School. He is survived by his siblings James (Judith) Newbury, Randall (Debra) Newbury, Diane (Budd) Jefferson. His children Scott (Michelle) Newbury, Christopher (Ann Marie) Newbury, Zachary Newbury and Matthew (Elizabeth) Newbury. Eight grandchildren Katie, Taylor, Emily, Abigail,Logan, Bailey, Riley and Leo. He had many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, family and friends. Memorial Service: AUG 22. 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EST) Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. 2325 E. Mall Dr Fort Myers, FL, 33901



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store