1/2
Craig S. Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with very heavy hearts that say our loving husband and father suddenly passed away on August 29, 2020. Craig will be deeply missed by his wife Jennifer and his two daughters, Erin Murray and Kyla Daneault with her husband Stephen Daneault who are expecting Craig's first grandchild due in September. Craig will be remembered as the family's best storyteller with a contagious laugh that can't be forgotten. When he wasn't working for United Airlines, which he did for the past 42 years, Craig could be found on the golf course with his best friend David "Moose" Bristol or tending to his two feathered friends, Joey and Jimi. He also enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Theo and Addie. Craig was a kind and generous man who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his two sisters, Alana Murray and Kelly Finlay and his brother David Murray; his nieces and nephews, Sean and Allison LaDuke and Kasey and Ryan Finlay. Craig joins his late mother and father, Beverly and John "Jack" Murray. There will be no services at this time however donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Jennifer, Erin and Kyla,

I am so sorry for your loss. He was one of a kind and that laugh could be heard from anywhere. He had the biggest heart and will be missed. Cherish the memories that were made over the years and know he will be watching over his girls.

Call if you need a should to lean on.

Terri & Craig Pomeroy
Terri Pomeroy
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved