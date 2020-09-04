It is with very heavy hearts that say our loving husband and father suddenly passed away on August 29, 2020. Craig will be deeply missed by his wife Jennifer and his two daughters, Erin Murray and Kyla Daneault with her husband Stephen Daneault who are expecting Craig's first grandchild due in September. Craig will be remembered as the family's best storyteller with a contagious laugh that can't be forgotten. When he wasn't working for United Airlines, which he did for the past 42 years, Craig could be found on the golf course with his best friend David "Moose" Bristol or tending to his two feathered friends, Joey and Jimi. He also enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Theo and Addie. Craig was a kind and generous man who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his two sisters, Alana Murray and Kelly Finlay and his brother David Murray; his nieces and nephews, Sean and Allison LaDuke and Kasey and Ryan Finlay. Craig joins his late mother and father, Beverly and John "Jack" Murray. There will be no services at this time however donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.