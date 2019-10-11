Home

Craig V. Viturale


1962 - 2019
Craig V. Viturale, 57 of Manchester, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, after a brief illness at Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born in Ohio on July 20, 1962 to Vincent J. and Lois Bosworth Viturale. He was raised in Fairfield, CT and graduated from Ludlowe High School in 1980. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Hartford in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Craig was a Security Officer for Securitas for the past few years. Craig was an avid fine scale model maker/designer of historically accurate World War II artillery dioramas.  He enjoyed scuba wreck diving, hunting, boating, and fishing especially offshore and in the Long Island Sound.  Craig also volunteered helping local veterans.  He was very proud of his two children. Craig was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Lois (Bosworth) Viturale and his sister Lori A. Crosby. He is survived by his daughter Veronica and his son Vincent both of Southington. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2019
