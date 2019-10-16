Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
52 South Elm St
Windsor Locks, CT
Craig W. Winter


1972 - 2019
Craig W. Winter Obituary
Craig Warren "Wintman" Winter, 47, of Windsor Locks, beloved son of Norman H. and LindaLee (Peters) Boucher, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born May 7, 1972 in Boston, MA, Craig was raised in Windsor Locks, where he graduated from Windsor Locks High School, class of '90. He then attended and graduated from UCONN class of '94 earning a B.A. in Economics. While attending UCONN, he was employed by the Dept. of Defense and the U.S. Treasury Dept. working in Washington D.C. Craig was a gifted athlete who excelled in competitive swimming from a young age earning many records and awards, especially in Freestyle. His accomplishments in the pool allowed him to be one of the first inductees into the Windsor Locks Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. Craig was an die-hard Boston Red Sox fan as well as an avid NE Patriots fan. He was actively employed in his family's business, LCN Kitchen and Bath in Windsor. Besides his parents, Craig is survived by two siblings, Stephanie and Dana Winter of CA; his paternal grandmother, Monique Boucher, Aunts, Jeannine (Keith) Stephenson, Denise (Ray) Lemire, Laura (Larry) Barchard; Cousins, TC (Chris) Franks, Scott (Emily) Martel, Roger (Alex) Martel,Chris (Rachelle) Barchard, Brook (Randy) Rossi, Jennifer (Craig) Lambert, Michelle Lemire, Keith Lemire, Eric, Rachel, and Jared Stephenson. He also leaves his biological father, Norman Winter. He was predeceased by a brother Norman Winter. Visitation hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St, Windsor Locks. Burial will be private and held at the family's convenience. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations in Craig's memory may be made to Mary's Place, 6 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2019
