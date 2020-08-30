Curtis C. Hanks died suddenly at home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born in Hartford on December 25, 1945 to Clinton and Marion (Tolley) Hanks. He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Ruth Ann (Howell) Hanks and their two sons and 3 grandchildren. Glen and his wife, Laura, of Coral Springs, FL and their children. Brianna and Joshua, and Alan and his wife, Diane, and their daughter, Cora, of Collinsville. Curt lived in West Hartford for 49 years before moving to Coventry in 1994. He was a lifelong Boy Scout and served as scoutmaster for many years with Troop 44 of West Hartford. He was a member of the Universalist Church for nearly 40 years and served on several boards and committees. He remained active and involved with both the scouts and with the UU church even though he had moved to Coventry. During his time with the Scouts, he led numerous Maine canoe trips down the Allagash and Penobscot rivers. He worked at, and eventually owned the historic Smith-Worthington Saddlery. He was known throughout the U.S. as an expert saddle fitter, his knowledge of saddle design and construction and for his integrity and honesty. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held in the future when we can safely come together. Donations may be made to the Universalist Church of West Hartford, 433 Fern St. West Hartford, CT 06107 or to Boy Scout Troop 44 BSA Troop 44 C/O Gregory Donovan, 50 Linnard Road West Hartford, CT 06107.



