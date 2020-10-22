Curtis Keith Collar, 42, lifelong East Hartford resident, loving son, brother, uncle and great uncle, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Windham Memorial Hospital. Curtis was born June 10, 1978 in Hartford, one of six children of Keith Burton Collar and Debra (Flaherty) Collar. He was a graduate of East Hartford High School, an Altar Boy at St. Rose Church, as well as a fun, loving, one of a kind free spirited caring person. Curtis had a great love of the outdoors, which included boating on local lakes, camping. He also enjoyed music. His greatest passion was spending time with his family. Along with his parents, Curtis will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving family, two brothers Donald Collar and Paul "Peewee" Collar and sister in law Diana (Pabon) Collar; three sisters and brother in laws, Kimberley Collar and Brian White, Amber Collar and David Rivera and Anastasia Collar and Steven Jernigan; eight nieces, eight nephews, four great nieces with a niece and nephew on the way; as well as his extended family. The Collar family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, October 22, from 10-11 a.m. in the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, with a Life Remembrance Service at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial will take place at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery at a later date. Section 22, Lot R-20, site 7. In adhering to State COVID guidelines, attendees are requested to wear face coverings and a 40 person max in the chapel at any given time, which includes the family. To extend online condolences and/or for additional information, please visit wwwdesopoeh.com
.