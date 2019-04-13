Curtis Woodson of Manchester, CT Beloved Son, Father, and friend. Born in Dawson, GA on April 15th 1956. He was pre deceased by His Father Lindwood Hall Sr., and his Step Father Ozell Seay, he is Survived by his Mother Geraldine Seay (Woodson) of Dawson, GA, Son Cortillus Woodson of Bloomfield, CT, Daughter Christan Woodson and her Mother Jacqueline Woodson of Manchester, CT, Daughter Candice Hicks of Brooklyn, NY, Daughter Tiffany Woodson of Belleville, MI, Brothers Lindwood Hall Jr., David Timothy Hall, A special Aunt Effie Dugga Hogan, and a host of family and friends. Curtis had a smile that would light up any room. Affectionately called Pops or Curt by many. He was the best Butcher in town serving up the best cuts of meat prior to his retirement from Shop Rite of West Hartford in May of 2018. Over his career he held such positions as Assistant Manager, Store Manager, as well sitting on the Union Executive board at Shoprite. Curtis enjoyed his retirement by reminding his children and anyone else that would listen that he no longer had to set an alarm for work, relaxing with his fur buddy Cash, and making his favorite dishes while catching up on old western movies. Services will be held in Dawson, GA in the care of Albritten's Funeral Home in Dawson, GA 395 Cedar Hill Ave SE, Dawson, GA 39842. on April 17th, 2019. A memorial event will be planned to celebrate his life here in Connecticut at a later date. Information on the event will be made available to the public. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary