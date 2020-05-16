Curtis Smith, 73, of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Margaret "Sis" (Benn) Smith (2018), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Smithville, Georgia, the son of the late Carrie Ann Smith, he grew up and lived in Hartford before moving to Windsor twenty years ago. He was a graduate of Hartford High School. Curtis proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was presently employed as a logistics technician for the past 47 years at the Metal Improvement Company in Windsor. He was an avid football fan and a dedicated Baltimore Ravens fan. Curtis was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah "Cookie" Bell of Hartford, and Melissa "Missy" Smith of West Hartford; his grandchildren, Orlando Bell Jr., Brea Bell, Kijano Hakein, and Assata Smith; his great grandchildren, Orlando III, Kalani and Bailee. He is predeceased by his siblings: Eunice, Johnny, Ullysse, Jesse, Vivian, James "Sonny", and Clifford. A homegoing service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, May 19th at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, followed by burial with military honors in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To view web streamed homegoing services online, go to http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/45522583 at 11 AM on Tuesday or at any time in the next 90 days thereafter. His family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 10 AM to 11 AM. For online condolences and gust book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.