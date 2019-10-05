Home

It is with sadness to announce the passing of Curtiss G. Howard, 81, husband of Barbara (Ritter) Howard, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Ridgeway, SC. Born July 26, 1938 in Northampton, MA. He was the son of Rodney and Amner (Rose) Howard. Curtiss grew up in Northampton, MA and later moved to Manchester, CT where he worked at Pratt & Whitney until retirement. After many years in retirement, he and Barbara decided to move south to Ridgeway, SC. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Ritter) Howard, his son and daughter-in-law Curtiss and Sue Howard II, his daughter Kristine (Howard) Hunniford, his brother and sister-in-law Douglas and Marylin Howard, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Ginger (Howard) Tullai.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
