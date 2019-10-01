Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia A. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia A. Allen Obituary
Cynthia A. Allen, 90, of Hartford, CT passed away on September 27, 2019. She was born in Kingston, Jamaica to Ronald and Celina Owens. Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Maxine Maxwell (Donald), Sharon Dawn Allen, and Sandra Page (Leo); brothers, Ronald Owens and Newton Owens (Dolly); sister, Greta Owens; sisters in law, Pat and Pearl Owens, grandchildren, Robert Oten II (Diane), Christopher Maxwell, Nicole Jenkins, three greatgrandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service on 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. A celebration of life will take place at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Allen family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now