Cynthia Ann (Viklinetz) Bowman, 79, of Meriden, loving wife and devoted mother, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Riverside Health and Rehab in East Hartford, CT after a long illness. Cindy was born on May 4, 1939 in Hartford and moved to Meriden as a young girl. She attended Park Institute of Hair Design in Meriden where she graduated with the highest grade ever awarded. She worked for many years as a hairstylist in the Meriden and Hartford areas and regularly went to clients' homes when they could no longer come to her. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, vacationing and spending time with her family. Cindy was predeceased by her parents, John "Red" and Norma (Skeba) Viklinetz; her husband, Arthur "Art", and her loving daughter, Cheryl, and many wonderful dogs. She is survived by her brother, John Viklinetz, Jr. (Helen) of Lebanon; four nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Services will be private. Memorial donations in Cynthia's name may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary