Cynthia A. Lynch, 66, of Suffield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on May 1, 1954, the daughter of the late William E. Lynch and Joan M. Robinson. She was raised in West Suffield and was a graduate of Suffield High School. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Sociology from Rhode Island College in 1976. Cynthia worked for many years as a legal secretary at United Technologies eventually retiring in 2018 from Pratt & Whitney. Cynthia loved animals, especially her cats Pumpkin and Tigger. She loved the Big E, Sudoku and visiting the beach. She enjoyed helping friends and family, providing guidance and always took very good care of her father, her mom and stepdad. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish in Suffield and then Sacred Heart, where she really enjoyed the choir. She is survived by her fiancé; Paul Soltys of Enfield, her brother; Stephen Lynch and his wife Janice of West Springfield, her beloved nephews; Ryan Lynch and his wife Courtney of Springfield, MA and Christopher Lynch of West Springfield, MA, her beloved niece Elizabeth Lynch of West Springfield, her good friends; Michele in Rhode Island, Donna in Florida and Michael with the security team at United Technologies. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Michael Lynch. Funeral services for Cynthia Lynch will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cynthia's memory may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home of Suffield has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.