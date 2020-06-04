Cynthia A. Lynch
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia A. Lynch, 66, of Suffield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on May 1, 1954, the daughter of the late William E. Lynch and Joan M. Robinson. She was raised in West Suffield and was a graduate of Suffield High School. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Sociology from Rhode Island College in 1976. Cynthia worked for many years as a legal secretary at United Technologies eventually retiring in 2018 from Pratt & Whitney. Cynthia loved animals, especially her cats Pumpkin and Tigger. She loved the Big E, Sudoku and visiting the beach. She enjoyed helping friends and family, providing guidance and always took very good care of her father, her mom and stepdad. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish in Suffield and then Sacred Heart, where she really enjoyed the choir. She is survived by her fiancé; Paul Soltys of Enfield, her brother; Stephen Lynch and his wife Janice of West Springfield, her beloved nephews; Ryan Lynch and his wife Courtney of Springfield, MA and Christopher Lynch of West Springfield, MA, her beloved niece Elizabeth Lynch of West Springfield, her good friends; Michele in Rhode Island, Donna in Florida and Michael with the security team at United Technologies. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Michael Lynch. Funeral services for Cynthia Lynch will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cynthia's memory may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home of Suffield has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East St N
Suffield, CT 06078
8606687324
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved