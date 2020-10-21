Cynthia A. (Twible) McGinn, 61, of Somers, CT, entered into eternal peace surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1959 in Hartford, CT. She was the daughter of the late Robert W. Twible and Jacqueline (Gardiner) Twible. She leaves behind to mourn her loss and cherish her precious memories her son John McGinn, his wife Kristin and grandson John (Jack) of North Providence, RI., her siblings: Alberta Noonan of Wethersfield, Robert Twible of Jacksonville, FL, Jacqueline Vitols, Theresa Curran, Dawn Smith and her husband Michael all of Manchester, numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her niece Kera Vitols. Cindy was a lifelong member of Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford, CT and a huge Red Sox fan. She had a kind heart and a smile that would light up the room. Cindy knew the importance of saying "I Love You". A Graveside Service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's name to a charity of your choice
