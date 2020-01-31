Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Cynthia A. Wiley


1952 - 2020
Cynthia A. Wiley Obituary
Cynthia A. (Post) Wiley, 67, of Suffield, CT wife of the late Wayne Wiley passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Meadowbrook of Granby. Cynthia was born July 9, 1952, in Hartford, C t, the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Holohan) Post. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Windsor Locks High School Class of 1970. She was employed in the accounts receivable/payable department for Ryder for many years. Cynthia was an avid reader and could often be found doing crossword puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving, wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Reyes of Windsor Locks; her two grandchildren, Eric Reyes of Windsor Locks and Chelsea Reyes of Hartford; two great-grandchildren, Maximilian and Zeyah; her brother, Richard Post and his girlfriend, Lisa Young of West Danville, VT and several nieces and nephews. Cynthia was predeceased by a daughter, Melanie Engelmann and a son-in-law, Jose "Joe" Reyes. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service for Cynthia will be held at 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St. Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
