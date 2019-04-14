Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Cynthia Anne Bresson Higgins, 69, of Hartford, wife of Charles W. Higgins, passed away Sunday, April 7th, 2019. Born August 31st, 1949 in New Milford, she was raised by the late Taylor and Helen Buyanoski from 1953-1970. Besides her husband, Cynthia is survived by her sister Yvonne Simonek and her husband Andrew of Winsted, her daughter Margaret Ann Hipolito of Austin, TX, her granddaughter Judy Close of Texas, her foster sister Elaine Buyanoski of New Hampshire, a host of beautiful nieces and nephews and a host of beautiful friends and acquaintances all across this great country of ours, especially in New England. She was predeceased by her mother Marjorie Fredette, her first husband Joseph Gregory Randall, her brother Frank Bresson, her foster brother-in-law Arthur J. Shea, and her beloved aunt Mary Bartkowski.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Wednesday (Apr. 17) from 12:00-1:00pm followed by Funeral Services in the funeral home at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
