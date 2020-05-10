Cynthia Ashmeade
1940 - 2020
Cynthia Ashmeade, 79, of Decatur, GA (Hartford, CT: 1978-2017) transitioned on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Born March 28, 1940 at Rejoin District in Hanover, Jamaica, she was the last child of Richard and Leanora (Duncan) Lawrence. Cynthia leaves great grandson Asher McKenzie, children Maureen McKenzie of Hartford, CT, Yvonne (Anthony, Sr.) Trott of Decatur, GA, C. Lloyd McKenzie of Albuquerque, NM, Rupert (Sandra Laney) McKenzie of Evanston, IL, and Lez McKenzie of Scottsdale, AZ; sister Laura Morgan of Hartford, CT; and a host of grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Drive through visitation takes place Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9-10AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St, Bloomfield, CT 06002, followed by a live streamed Celebration of Life at 10AM and private Interment. A memorial service will be held at a later date; details will be provided when available. Donations in Cynthia's honor can be made to the Family Worship Center Church-God, Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the family, view the full obituary, and view the live stream, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
9:00 - 10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Memorial service
MAY
16
Interment
