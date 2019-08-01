Home

Rehoboth Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Ave.
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rehoboth Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
Cynthia Douglas, 83,of Windsor CT, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Hartford CT. She is survived by her brothers Desmond, Newton "Lee" and Ruel Deans; sister Zona Fearon, daughter Erica Wynter, sons Orville, Eric and Garfield Trout; twelve grandchildren, seven great grand children and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Cynthia immigrated to the United States in 1980 and worked at Greenwood Nursing home until her retirement in 2001. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am at Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery, 26 Mountain Ave, Bloomfield CT 06002 For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2019
